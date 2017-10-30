Samoa Joe Returns to WWE RAW (Video), WWE 205 Live Main Event, Total Divas Teaser

– Below is a new teaser for the season 7 Total Divas premiere that airs this Wednesday night on the E! network:

– A Fatal 4 Way with Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– Samoa Joe also made his return to WWE RAW on tonight’s episode, defeating Apollo Crews and attacking Titus O’Neil after the match. Joe had been out of action since suffering a knee injury in August. As noted, tonight’s RAW also saw the returns of JoJo, Bo Dallas, Nia Jax and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Below are shots from Joe’s return:

