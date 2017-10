ROH Soaring Eagle Cup Results – 10/28/17 – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

1. Soaring Eagle Cup – Round 1

Dalton Castle defeated Flip Gordon

2. Soaring Eagle Cup – Round 1

Frankie Kazarian defeated Jay White

3. Soaring Eagle Cup – Round 1

Matt Taven defeated Jay Lethal

4. Soaring Eagle Cup – Round 1 – Non-Title

Cody vs. Christopher Daniels ended in a Time-Limit Draw

5. Soaring Eagle Cup – Round 1

Silas Young defeated Cheeseburger

6. ROH World Tag Team Championship – 3 Way

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c) defeated The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara) and Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Nick Jackson)

7. Soaring Eagle Cup – Finals – Elimination Match

Dalton Castle defeated Silas Young, Frankie Kazarian, and Matt Taven

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)