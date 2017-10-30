Monday Night RAW 25th Anniversary Show To Be Held January 22nd at Barclays Center & Manhattan Center

The New York Post and WWE have announced that the 25th Anniversary of Monday Night RAW will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Manhattan Center in New York City, on January 22, 2018, and will air live on USA Network at 8:00pm ET. Tickets will go on sale Friday November 3rd, through all Ticketmaster outlets, online at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn will feature the stars of RAW and SmackDown Live. The Manhattan Center, site of the very first episode of RAW on January 11, 1993, will feature WWE Superstars, along with special appearances by WWE legends The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Nash (aka ‘Diesel’), among others. VIP packages, including a meet-and-greet with a WWE legend will be available at the Manhattan Center.

SOURCE: WWE.com

