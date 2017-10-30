John Cena, And Why No One Can Replace Him

The fact is that the most sensational sportsmen are those who fuse their life, albeit the social aspect into the games. When you come to the world of football, coaches and players can be very tactical and skillful, and their records could be amazing. But the ones that are missed most when they leave the arena are the ones that have the charisma and poise that draws people close to their person. This is apart from what happens on the pitches of play. The same thing is applicable to wrestling. Yea, the belts are very important and significant. But they may not be the ultimate measure here. The personality of the wrestlers matters a lot. The man named John Felix Anthony Cena has taken the wrestling entertainment to the level where it is very difficult for anybody to replace him when he is out of the picture.

Biography

Born in 1977 in West Newbury, Massachusetts to John Cena Sr. and Carol Cena, he is the second of the five children in his family. His father is Italian and his father French, Canadian and English. He started his childhood education at the Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He later moved to Cushing Academy, from where he graduated and enrolled at the Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts. There, he joined the NCAA Division III All-American football. He left the institution with a degree in exercise psychology in 1998 and started bodybuilding as a career. He was a driver for a limousine firm before joining the WWE, where he made his debut on November 5, 1999.

Career

Within the period of his career as WWE wrestler , he has succeeded in winning 25 championships and has reigned as the world champion for 16 times. These are divided into 13 times as the WWE Champion and 3 as the WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion. This has never been achieved by any other before and after Ric Flair until Cena came. In the United States stage, he has been the National Champion for five times, and also the World Stage Team Champion for four times. He has won the royal rumble two times, the money in the Bank Ladder Championship once and Slammy Award winner for 3 times. When you combine his days as the WWE Champion, he comes 4th in the entire world.

Off The Ring

But amidst these, he has something which other greats like Hulk Hogan and Bob Buckland do not have. That is the fact that he has a very wide following and a social life that draws fans to him .

In the music world, he released the rap album with the hit track; ‘You Can’t See Me,’ talking about his signature entrance and heat of the moment sign in the ring. This went ahead to debut at No.15 on the US Billboard 200 chart. This was also used in several Hollywood movies like The Marine, The Sisters, The Reunion, and Legendary. He is also the host of some TV shows like Deal or No Deal, MADtv, Manhunt, Psych, Parks and Recreation, Night Live and Punk’d. He has featured in many movies too.

All this gives him a cult following, and the type of love no celebrity of his caliber has witnessed from kids. They love his moves in the ring and revel at the mention of his name. So, none can completely replace him.

Players like Ryback could be said to be ox-strong, jacked-up and very intense like him. But the truth is that he does not have the personality of John Cena, and will never have that. Cena’s composure, being at ease with what he does, and his life outside the ring stands him out.

