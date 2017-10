Dragon Gate The Gate of Victory 2017 – Day 11 Results – 10/28/17 – Gifu, Japan

1. Shun Skywalker defeated Hyou Watanabe

2. BxB Hulk and Misterioso defeated VerzerK (Shingo Takagi and El Rindaman)

3. Susumu Yokosuka defeated Eita

4. VerzerK (T-Hawk and Yasushi Kanda) defeated Diablo and Ryo Saito

5. Tribe Vanguard (YAMATO and Kzy) defeated Kagetora and Jason Lee

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

MaxiMuM (Naruki Doi, Masato Yoshino, Big R Shimizu, and Ben-K) defeated Over Generation (Dragon Kid and Gamma), Masaaki Mochizuki, and Hollywood Stalker Ichikawa

