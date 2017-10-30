CHIKARA A Good Man Goes to War Results – 10/28/17 – Chicago, Illinois

Oct 30, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. The Proletariat Boar Of Moldova defeated Mr. Touchdown

2. Hallowicked defeated Solo Darling

3. Hype Rockwell defeated Race Jaxon via Disqualification

4. Icarus defeated Rory Gulak

5. Hermit Crab and Cajun Crawdad defeated Xyberhawx 2000 (Razerhawk and Sylverhawk)

6. CHIKARA Grand Championship
Juan Francisco de Coronado (c) defeated Fire Ant

7. Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream and Ice Cream Jr.) defeated Dez Peloton (Donald Kluger and Jasper Tippins)

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Allie and Sienna talk Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, BFG, knockouts division, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal