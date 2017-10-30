CHIKARA A Good Man Goes to War Results – 10/28/17 – Chicago, Illinois
1. The Proletariat Boar Of Moldova defeated Mr. Touchdown
2. Hallowicked defeated Solo Darling
3. Hype Rockwell defeated Race Jaxon via Disqualification
4. Icarus defeated Rory Gulak
5. Hermit Crab and Cajun Crawdad defeated Xyberhawx 2000 (Razerhawk and Sylverhawk)
6. CHIKARA Grand Championship
Juan Francisco de Coronado (c) defeated Fire Ant
7. Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream and Ice Cream Jr.) defeated Dez Peloton (Donald Kluger and Jasper Tippins)
