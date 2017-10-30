AS I SEE IT 10/30: One small thing for the Holidays…

Tomorrow, it’s Halloween. Leaves are turning (and having to be raked).. the last months of 2017 are here; and after Halloween, it’s pretty much the beginning of the Holiday season.

Christmas trees are up in some local stores (those without Halloween displays still up). HSN has been selling for Christmas for weeks, and Hallmark Channel will be starting plugging their Christmas mega-movie marathons shortly. Amazon, eBay, and elsewhere in the retail cyber-universe are following. Pretty soon, people will maul each other at stores, stand in line to get the new iPhone… or even get something for their kids.

With Halloween, the holiday party season will start as well.

But, as we go to have fun at parties, or at our wrestling shows in the coming weeks, there is often one small thing we can do while having our fun. One small thing that, to you, “wasn’t any big deal”….was just “one small thing”.

Independent promotions throughout the United States and Canada (and this year, New Zealand) have held or will hold events to give back to their community as part of their year end shows, benefiting various food pantries, doing fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters, and holding Toys for Tots drives. They’ll ask you to do one small thing.

Just “one small thing”.

But that one small thing may mean the world to someone you will never meet.

One can of soup means that someone is fed for a day. One box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more.

One warm coat means a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school.

One toy means that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often the same child who has gone through fear and deprivation for far too long.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area have provided that help as part of their year-end shows, promotions ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for over 20 years) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 12 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

31 such events have been announced:

November

Hoosier Pro Wrestling does THREE annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toys for Tots shows in Columbus, IN on November 4 and December 2. They collected toys at their October 7 show.

Tommy Wildfire Rich’s Wrestling School in Myrtle Beach, BC is doing a food drive from November 6-14 with drop off locations at the X Gym Sports Mall and the Lowe’s Foods in Murrell’s Inlet will be one. They are also working through Food Lion’s corporate offices to make local Food Lions dropoff locations.

Smash Wrestling comes to Cobourg, in support of Fighting the Truth on November 10. Fighting the Truth is a non-profit organization which raises awareness for mental illness and alcohol and substance abuse in sports

UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger on November 11 at The Wex in Cadillac, MI. The event benefits Shepard’s Table.

Fighting for Autism will partner with Dynamo Pro Wrestling in a benefit show on November 11 in St.Charles, MO. Tickets start at only $15/$20 reserved/$30 ring side seats. For tickets, call Brian Higginbotham at 636-466-3376.

Primal Conflict Wrestling has scheduled its annual food drive at its November 18 Harper’s Ferry, WV event. Fans that bring 2 canned or nonperishable food items will receive a $5 off coupon for Primal Conflict Wrestling merchandise. All donations will go to Jefferson County Community Ministries.

All Pro Wrestling and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada are again holding Headlock on Hunger on November 18 at the Edward C Reed High School, Sparks, NV

NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 24 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling presents “Headlocks for Hunger” on November 25 for the fourth consecutive year at the Departure Bay Activity Center in Nanaimo, BC, VIPW will be collecting for the local Loaves and Fishes food bank. Fans get one raffle ticket for each food item for some awesome prizes.

All Star Wrestling/West Virginia returns to Madison, WV on Black Friday (November 24th). Santa will for the second straight year, be collecting bags of toys and cash donations for The Nice List.

Pro Wrestling Eclipse presents November Bash on November 26 at the Oshawa Legion Branch 43, Oshawa, ON. This year’s November Bash will be a fundraiser for two good causes: Feed The Street and Cold Foot Canada. Non perishable goods and clothing will be collected at the show.

Classic Championship Wrestling returns to Lebanon, PA on November 24 for Blood, Sweat, and Beers, benefiting Toys for Tots. Please bring a new, unopened toy and get $5 off your ticket.

December

Wrestling for Charity presents “Fight for Daniel” on December 2 at the Claremore Community Center, Claremore, OK to benefit the families of children fighting childhood cancer.

Tommy Wildfire Rich’s Wrestling School in Myrtle Beach, BC will be doing a Toys For Tots drive during December, with the X Gym the first drop off location

United Wrestling Coalition of Wrightstown, NJ, will hold their annual Toys for Tots event on December 2; with a special emphasis this year on behalf of the victims of Harvey, asking for a small donation or note of encouragement to this year’s hurricane victims in Houston and Puerto Rico. Go to https://www.facebook.com/UWCFanCave for further information.

The Delaware/South Jersey based ECWA runs its annual Toys for Tots show on December 2 in Woodbury Heights, NJ.

MCW Pro Wrestling has “Season’s Beatings”, its annual Toys for Tots show scheduled for December 2 in Joppa, MD.

American Premier Wrestling presents BRAWL 30 – Toys for Tots on December 2 at the APW Slam Center , Statesboro, GA. – Doors Open, 4:30 pm. Emerald Match, 4:45 pm. Bell Time, 5:00 pm. $7 Adults/Kids, $3.

Aspire Pro Wrestling returns to action on December 3 at the Pennsauken Youth Athletic Association, 3501 Elm Avenue, Pennsauken with a 2:00 pm belltime. Donations of canned goods and non-perishables will be collected for the South Jersey Food Bank.

Brew City Wrestling has scheduled its annual Headlock for Hunger food collection at its December 8 show in West Allis, WI.

California’s Big Time Wrestling returns for “Rock The Bells”, their annual holiday toy drive in Newark, CA on December 8.

United Pro Wrestling teams up with Ultimate Championship Wrestling on December 9 for a Toys for Tots Toy Drive at the National Guard Armory in Bowling Green, KY.

3Count ProWrestling returns to Liberty High 124 Red Devil Dr, Liberty, SC on December 9 for Country Santa Clash 5 as they raise money and collect toys for Country Santa. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson will be there for a VIP meet and greet at 5:30 pm

Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde have agreed again to do the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the thirteenth year in a row at Combat Zone Wrestling’s Cage of Death 19 on December 9 at the Rastelli Kids Complex, 1855 Hurffville Rd, Sewell, NJ. Details to come.

DCW Pro Wrestling presents Rumble for Glory on December 9 at the Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front St. Milford, DE to be benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Ontario’s Smash Wrestling presents SMASH!STIGMA! together with Wrestling With Stigma to benefit the The Peterborough AIDS Resource Network on December 10 at The Venue, Peterborough, ON. SMASH!STIGMA! will feature top local, Canadian and International wrestling personalities such as Petey Williams “The Canadian Destroyer” TNA Wrestling Star, Tyson Dux

Imperial Wrestling Revolution will do a Toys for Tots show at its December 10 show in Ardmore, OK. They are also working on starting a partnership with Vettix.org, which gives away free tickets to active duty military personnel and veterans.

Crossfire Wrestling comes to Lincoln Alexander Centre, 160 King Street East, Hamilton, ON on December 16 with an 8:00 pm belltime in a benefit for Mission Services Men’s Shelter and Addiction Services.

Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling presents its annual Wrestling For Hunger show in New Westminster, BC on December 16. 7:30 pm bell time (doors open at 7:00 pm)

Keystone Championship Wrestling presents “Slay Bells Ring”, a Toys for Tots show, on December 23 at the Darby Recreation Center, 1022 Ridge Avenue, Darby, PA.

For those of you readers who see giving a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat as just one small thing, please understand this: a can of soup means that gets a meal for a day, a box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more, a warm coat meant a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school, or a toy meant that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often after they’ve gone through fear and deprivation for far too long. Just like the people did and are doing for those in need in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida…now it’s your turn to do that one small thing.

So… if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….time to start planning. If you’re an indy fan, and your promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something this year.

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep; no matter what else I may discuss in this blog. Please send them to me ASAP at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

Until next time….

