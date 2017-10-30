AJ Lee talks about accomplishing her goals in wrestling

Oct 30, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

AJ Lee talks about accomplishing her goals in wrestling: “For me, there were so many moments in my life where it was just about getting signed, just about getting a job that I could help support my family, and then it happened. Then, I was like, ‘Oh, then I have to make new goals.’ And I literally wrote a list and I was like, ‘Okay, here are all the things I need to accomplish in wrestling. This’ll take me a decade, but this needs to happen or I’ll never leave.’ And then, I did them all in three years, a lot of them within the first year, and you’re kind of left in this place where I think people like struggling in a weird way, people are a little masochistic, and they want something to be angry about or fighting for. When you’re content, that’s a strange feeling and so you have to say, ‘What is the next goal? What is the next big thing that I need to accomplish while I’m still healthy, and young, and still have opportunities?'”

Source: notsam


