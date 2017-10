WWE reportedly paying KO despite leaving South American tour early

As most of you already know, Kevin Owens had to leave WWE’s South American tour early to be with his family and Triple H replaced him on the tour. There’s another piece to this story.

Corey Jacobs from Wrestling News reports that Triple H choose to not be paid for his match on the tour but instead decided to have that money sent to Kevin Owens who went to be with his family.





