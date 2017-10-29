WWE reacts to Vice.com Warrior story

WWE reacted to VICE.com’s story regarding the Ultimate Warrior and the use of his likeness in WWE’s latest campaign against cancer with Susan G. Komen. The company wasn’t thrilled with the story and issued a statement reading, “WWE’s ‘Unleash Your Warrior’ breast cancer awareness campaign and annual ‘Warrior Award’ recognize individuals that exhibit the strength and courage of WWE’s legendary character The Ultimate Warrior. Any attempt to distract from the mission of these initiatives and take the spotlight away from the honorees is unfortunately misguided.” While WWE and Warrior did not have the best relationships over the years, things did a full 180 when Warrior agreed to come back, welcoming him and his family back with open arms. When Warrior passed away a few days after his Hall of Fame induction and the night after appearing on Raw, the company bent over backwards to help Dana and her kids adjust to their new life. Dana Warrior is now a brand ambassador for WWE.

