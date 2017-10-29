Tony Schiavone brings back Control Center to hype up Starrcade

With a WCW microphone in his hand, former WWE and WCW commentator Tony Schiavone stepped back in time to do a Control Center segment for Starrcade, the upcoming non-televised special event that WWE will do on November 25 from the Greensboro Coliseum.

Complete with 80s graphics, Schiavone runs down the card which will feature two steel cage matches in honor of the first ever Starrcade. The first Starrcade, titled A Flair for the Gold, also took place at the Greensboro Coliseum in 1983, and featured Harley Race vs Ric Flair for the NWA title.

There are still several tickets available for the show, although the arena is largely full. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

You can see Tony Schiavone’s Control Center segment for Starrcade below.





(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)