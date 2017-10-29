This Day In Wrestling History – October 29th

1969 – Johnny Valentine defeats Wahoo McDaniel, to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1977 – Giant Baba defeats Kintaro Ohki, to win the All Asia Heavyweight Championship.

1984 – Kerry Von Erich defeats Gino Hernandez, to win the WCCW American Heavyweight Championship.

1988 – Results from this evening’s episode of WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event (received an 8.7 TV rating on NBC).

– Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts (with Cheryl Roberts) defeats Rick Rude (with Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan), by disqualification.

– Demolition (Ax & Smash) defeat The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart), to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– Hulk Hogan (with Miss Elizabeth) defeats King Haku (with Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan).

– Dino Bravo (with Frenchy Martin) defeats Ken Patera.

– The Big Boss Man (with Slick) defeats Jim Powers.

1988 – The Road Warriors (Animal & Hawk) defeat The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane), to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

1994 – In a match taped on October 3rd, Bryant Anderson defeats Scott Studd, to win the Smoky Mountain Wrestling Television Championship.

1995 – WCW Halloween Havoc is held in Detroit, in front of 13,000 fans.

WCW Main Event:

– Eddie Guerrero defeats Disco Inferno.

– Paul Orndorff defeats The Renegade.

– Chris Benoit & Dean Malenko defeat The Blue Bloods (Lord Steven Regal & Earl Robert Eaton).

– Sgt. Craig Pittman defeats VK Wallstreet.

Halloween Havoc PPV:

– Johnny B. Badd defeats Diamond Dallas Page (with The Diamond Doll & Max Muscle), to win the WCW World Television Championship.

– Randy Savage defeats The Zodiac.

– Kurasawa (with Col. Robert Parker) defeats Road Warrior Hawk

– Sabu (with The Sheik) defeats JL.

– Lex Luger defeats Meng by disqualification.

– Sting & Ric Flair defeat Arn Anderson & Brian Pillman via disqualification.

– Hulk Hogan defeats The Giant, in a Monster’s Truck Match, that was taped the night before.

– Randy Savage defeats Lex Luger.

– The Giant defeats WCW World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan (with Jimmy Hart), by disqualification; the DQ occurred after Hart hit the referee with the title. After the match Jimmy Hart turned on Hogan and joined the Dungeon of Doom. The Giant would take the championship with him, as Hart revealed that there was a clause for the match, stipulating the title could change hands via disqualification. The title would be stripped from The Giant a couple weeks later because the disqualification was caused by Hart’s interference.

2000 – WCW’s final Halloween Havoc pay-per-view is held in Las Vegas, in front of 7,582 fans.

– In a Three-Way Dance, The Natural Born Thrillers (Mark Jindrak & Sean O’Haire) defeat The Filthy Animals (Billy Kidman & Rey Misterio, Jr.) and The Boogie Knights (Disqo & Alex Wright, to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

– In a Hardcore Match, Reno defeats Sgt. AWOL, to retain the WCW Hardcore Championship.

– The Misfits in Action (Cpl. Cajun & Lt. Loco) defeat The Perfect Event (Chuck Palumbo & Shawn Stasiak).

– In a Mixed Tag Team Match, The Filthy Animals (Konnan & Tygress) defeat Shane Douglas & Torrie Wilson.

– Buff Bagwell defeats David Flair, in a First Blood DNA Match.

– In a Kickboxing Match, Mike Sanders defeats Ernest Miller, via count-out.

– Mike Awesome defeats Vampiro.

– In a Handicap match, Gen. Rection defeats Lance Storm and ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, to win the WCW United States Championship.

– Jeff Jarrett defeats Sting.

– Booker T defeats Scott Steiner (with Midajah) by disqualification, to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

– In a Handicap Elimination Match, Goldberg defeats KroniK (Bryan Clark & Brian Adams).

2000 – Minoru Tanaka defeats Tatsuhito Takaiwa, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2001 – In a dark match before a taping of WWF Jakked, The Minnesota Stretching Crew (Shelton Benjamin & Brock Lesnar) defeat Bolin Services (Rico Constantino & The Prototype), to win the Ohio Valley Wrestling Southern Tag Team Championship.

2006 – The AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship is vacated by Katsuhiko Nakajima & Kensuke Sasaki. This comes almost four months after Sasaki had suffered a fracture of his left eye.

2007 – Eve Torres wins the WWE Diva Search. Other participants included Taryn ‘Tiffany’ Terrell and Velvet Sky

2009 – This evening’s Impact! features footage of Hulk Hogan signing his TNA contract, along with footage of the press conference following the signing. On the December 5th episode of The Ultimate Fighter, Hogan announced that he would make his TNA debut on January 4, 2010. Also on this day, the TNA Legends Championship is renamed the TNA Global Championship, by titleholder Eric Young.

2013 – WWE 2K14, the first WWE video game under the 2K banner, is released in North America.

2013 – TNA President Dixie Carter announces on Twitter, that AJ Styles had been stripped of the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, due to a contract dispute. Styles would continue to carry the title around, and proclaim himself champion regardless of Carter’s announcement.

2014 – On Impact Wrestling, Bobby Roode defeats Bobby Lashley, to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Kurt Angle served as special guest referee.

2014 – Lucha Underground’s TV program airs its first episode.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff (68 years old); indie wrestler Sean Tylerstein (34 years old); British wrestler Dave Rayne (35 years old); former CMLL World Trios Champion Jaque Mate (69 years old); and NXT referee Danilo Anfibio (30 years old)

