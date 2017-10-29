Swagger offers advice to Superstars who may be thinking about leaving WWE

Jack Swagger did an interview with FloSlam and offered some advice to WWE Superstars who may be thinking about leaving WWE:

“You just have to remember that when you are with the WWE, it is a corporate job so you have certain benefits you need to get in line before you lose them. It’s real important to get stuff like your mortgage and insurance in check before you decide to leave. Stuff like that becomes very difficult when you become an independent star.”





