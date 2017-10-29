Source: WWE had their eye on Roman Reigns since his high school days

Oct 29, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Bruce Prichard’s latest podcast, WWE wanted Roman Reigns for a long time:

“I remember Roman Reigns when Roman was playing high school football. And they would send us pictures, it’s Sika’s son. And it would be like, ‘hey this kid got named All-American, he’s gonna be one to watch!’ And of course Jim Ross, ‘G*d damn he plays football, gotta love him.’ And so we’ve followed his career since the time he was in high school.”

source: angrymarks.com


(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Allie and Sienna talk Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, BFG, knockouts division, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal