Source: WWE had their eye on Roman Reigns since his high school days

According to Bruce Prichard’s latest podcast, WWE wanted Roman Reigns for a long time:

“I remember Roman Reigns when Roman was playing high school football. And they would send us pictures, it’s Sika’s son. And it would be like, ‘hey this kid got named All-American, he’s gonna be one to watch!’ And of course Jim Ross, ‘G*d damn he plays football, gotta love him.’ And so we’ve followed his career since the time he was in high school.”

source: angrymarks.com





