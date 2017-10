NOAH Global League 2017 Day 6 Results – 10/28/17 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Taiji Ishimori, Hi69, and Yoshinari Ogawa defeated Hajime Ohara, Hitoshi Kumano, and Masao Inoue

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Maybach Taniguchi, Akitoshi Saito, and Minoru Tanaka defeated Quiet Storm, Cody Hall, and Sheldon Jean

3. Global League 2017 – Block B

Kenou [3] vs. Quiet Storm [0] did not happen and will take place on November 6th

4. Takashi Sugiura Comeback Match

Takashi Sugiura and Kenou defeated Katsuhiko Nakajima and LEONA

5. Global League 2017 – Block A

Naomichi Marufuji [4] vs. Mohammed Yone [4] (Time-Limit Draw)

6. GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

HAYATA and YO-HEY (c) defeated Daisuke Harada and Tadasuke

7. Global League 2017 – Block A

Go Shiozaki [4] defeated Masa Kitamiya [6]

8. Global League 2017 – Block B

Masato Tanaka [4] defeated Atsushi Kotoge [6]

Global League Standings 2017:

Block A

1. Go Shiozaki [6]

2. Masa Kitamiya [6]

3. Naomichi Marufuji [5]

4. Mohammed Yone [5]

5. Maybach Taniguchi [2]

6. Mitsuya Nagai [2]

7. Yuji Okabayashi [0]

8. Cody Hall [0]

Block B

1. Masato Tanaka [6]

2. Atsushi Kotoge [6]

3. Kenou [3]

3. Katsuhiko Nakajima [3]

5. KAZMA SAKAMOTO [2]

6. Akitoshi Saito [2]

7. Quiet Storm [0]

8. Yuko Miyamoto [0]

