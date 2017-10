NJPW Road to Power Struggle Day 8 Results – 10/28/17 – Fujisawa, Japan

1. Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Leo Tonga) defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi and Ren Narita

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jushin Thunder Liger, Dragon Lee, and Titan defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, ACH, and Shota Umino

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, and El Desperado) defeated Tiger Mask IV, KUSHIDA, and Hirai Kawato

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, and TAKA Michinoku) (No Contest)

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, and Katsuya Kitamura

6. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, EVIl, SANADA, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuhiro Ishii, Gedo, YOH, and SHO)

