Manny Fernandez: “When Vince tried to hire me & put horns on my head like a real Ragging Bull I told him to go f*** himself”

Former NWA Tag Team Champion “The Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez recently joined the Duke Loves Rasslin Podcast to talk Lucha XTreme, Dusty Rhodes & Telling Off Vince McMahon: :

On heat with Lance Cardoza :

I’m a Vet myself and I’ve been raising money for homeless Veterans for the past 5 years. Some idiot named Lance Cardoza with Lucha Xtreme ripped my Foundation off a few years ago and I kind of blew up his house for it!

Telling Vince McMahon off:

When Vince tried to hire me and put horns on my head like a real Ragging Bull I told him to go f*** himself. IDIOT!

On his friendship with Dusty Rhodes

If I didn’t have Dusty Rhodes, I would have never had a job. Wherever he had the book he’d let me know he needed me and I’d be there. The man protected me. We were together for 30 years!

On what he’s up to today

We started a whole wrestling alliance, East Coast Wrestling Alliance. We’re doing this through Tommy Rich Promotions and the Tommy Rich School of Wrestling, where I’m a trainer. We’re trying to bring back old school wrestling!

On the secret to his longevity in the Wrestling Business

The Devil don’t like me and God’s not ready to get rid of me!

You can listen to the entire episode here:





