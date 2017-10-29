Mandy Leon talks about the ROH locker room

“As far as the locker room goes, we’re mixing with the guys, so it’s Ring of Honor and Women of Honor, and the roster is really a family. I always say that. The talent in that locker room’s relationship is unlike anywhere you’re going to work in this business. When we come here, we’re brothers and sisters. We look out for each other. There’s no negative vibes, and you know that everyone has your back. Everybody is going to support you and is willing to help you and give each other feedback. The women are treated equal in that space, and that’s what’s so great about this roster in general. Even when we hate each other in the ring and are working each other, we still put that aside and support each other when anyone needs help. I don’t know how to describe it other than ‘amazing!'”

source: pghcitypaper.com





