Impact to run show in New Orleans during WrestleMania weekend

Taking advantage of the thousands of people who will be in New Orleans for WrestleMania, Impact will be running a show in New Orleans, teaming up with WrestleCon for the first time ever.

Impact will run a show on Friday night, April 6, at The Sugar Mill, located directly across the street from Hall C of the New Orleans Convention Center starting at 9PM, running head-to-head with the Hall of Fame ceremony.

The stars of Impact will also be at WrestleCon between April 6 and 8, meeting fans. All convention-related events will be held at The Sheraton hotel.

Tickets for Impact-related activities at WrestleCon will go on sale on November 7.

