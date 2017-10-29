Gail Kim talks about her pending retirement: “It’s definitely close”

“I announced my retirement coming up. I couldn’t honestly picture a perfect way, other than this, to retire. This is definitely near the end, if not the end. We generalized my retirement to be at the end of 2017, basing it on how I felt. I had a back surgery last year, and was having a lot of issues. When I went in to have the surgery, the doctor said I could get back in the ring after 7 weeks but I wasn’t ready and that 7 weeks turned into 7+ months. I don’t want to take a gamble with my quality of life in the future. I have up’s and down’s. The last few times I’ve been in the ring it has been good one day and bad the next. I’m working with a physical therapist to break down the scar tissue that creates all the pain and discomfort. I have a couple of matches coming up and we’ll see how they turn out. I just don’t want this to end seeing me deteorating in my performance. It’s definitely close. When it comes to in-ring, it’s a gamble for my body and I don’t want to do that to myself or my future. I hope to still contribute, but more behind the scenes. I have no L4/L5 right now so it’s walking a fine line.”

source: Main Event Radio





