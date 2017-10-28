WWE wins big at the W3 Awards

WWE’s website, Network, and social media accounts won 26 W3 Awards by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, including three Gold Awards, 22 Silver Awards and Best in Show.

The impressive social media accounts with over 800 million followers combined won the Best in Show Award for Social Media presence. Other awards for social media efforts included WWE’s Facebook 360 graphic for Hell in a Cell featuring Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, which won a Gold Award for Social Features – Experimental & Innovation. The New Day’s WrestleMania 360 entrance won Silver in the same category.

The WWE Show on Snapchat won three Silver Awards, and WWE on Facebook won a Silver for Social Features – Best Use of Video. The WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Live Stream on Facebook won Silver for Social Content & Marketing – Entertainment.

WWE Game Night and Southpaw Regional Wrestling each won Gold Awards for Online Video – Comedy, Extended or Series. WWE Game Night also earned a Silver Award for Online Video – Web Series. Southpaw Regional Wrestling also won two additional Silver Awards for Branded Content – Long-Form and Branded Content – Series.

Superstar Ink and My Son/Daughter is a WWE Superstar each earned Silver Awards for Online Video – Documentary and Online Video – Web Series. Where Are They Now? also won Silver for Online Video – Web Series, as well as Silver for Video Features – Editing. The Bella Twins makeup tutorial, BellaGlam, took home Silver honors for Online Video – Web Series.

The slow-motion video of WWE’s giants breaking the ring also won Silver for Online Video – Sports.

The WWE App with WWE Network earned Silver for Mobile Apps, and WWE.com won two Silver Awards for General Website Categories – Entertainment and Website Features – Home Page.





