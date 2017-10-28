WWE stocks hit three-year hight

– It’s been two very good days for WWE stocks as Wall Street reacted positively to the latest Q3 2017 earnings yesterday. Stocks hit a new three-year high at $26.255 during trading today before closing at $26.09. With today’s closing, WWE has a market cap of $1.88 billion. With lower expenditure and strong numbers across almost all business segments, WWE posted one of their best-ever quarterly reports, although WWE Network subscription numbers remain a bit of a disappointment.

