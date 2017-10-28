WWE stocks hit three-year hight

Oct 28, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

– It’s been two very good days for WWE stocks as Wall Street reacted positively to the latest Q3 2017 earnings yesterday. Stocks hit a new three-year high at $26.255 during trading today before closing at $26.09. With today’s closing, WWE has a market cap of $1.88 billion. With lower expenditure and strong numbers across almost all business segments, WWE posted one of their best-ever quarterly reports, although WWE Network subscription numbers remain a bit of a disappointment.

(Visited 45 times, 45 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Allie and Sienna talk Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, BFG, knockouts division, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal