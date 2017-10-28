WWE NXT Live Event Results – 10/27/17 – Des Moines, Iowa

Oct 28, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Roderick Strong defeated Fabian Aichner

2. Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne

3. Killian Dain defeated Brennan Williams

4. Lars Sullivan defeated Kassius Ohno

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe defeated Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly (via Countout)

6. Ember Moon defeated Bianca Belair

7. Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

8. NXT Championship Triple Threat Match
Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Adam Cole
-After the match, Fish and O’Reilly laid out McIntyre. SAnitY made the save and stood tall with McIntyre after The Undisputed ERA were laid out.

