VICE looks at Warrior’s sketchy past and association with WWE’s campaign against cancer

Over the years, the Ultimate Warrior was a very controversial person, saying things that maybe he shouldn’t have said, but regardless, they were said and everyone is aware of them no matter if his comments are deleted from his social media accounts.

Vice.com is running a story titled “WWE is Whitewashing The Ultimate Warrior’s Bigoted Past,” looking at the things Warrior said and wondering why WWE is using him in the latest campaign against cancer.

Warrior made several nasty comments about multiple individuals, including the Hurricane Katrina victims, Heath Ledger, his “queer studies” speech at the Conservative Alliance event at DePaul University, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, The British Bulldog, and many others.

When Bobby Heenan was diagnosed with cancer, Warrior wrote, “As for you, Booby Heenan, it’s just too difficult to keep a straight face talking about the pure two-faced bag of shit you are (and have always been), what, with you also actually wearing one as a piece of body jewelry. You are dying, diseased on the inside, and no more time is left to get back any of the integrity that matters the most on death’s bed. Imagine what it will be like, lying there taking in your last breaths, knowing you whored yourself out your whole life, and had to, in your final years, be faced with emptying your own personal shit bag affirming to you the true value of what you achieved in your life. Not even Vince could come up with a better finish than this. Karma is just a beautiful thing to behold.”

The comments regarding a cancer victim surely raised eyebrows when WWE decided to use the Unleash Your Warrior campaign with Susan G. Komen for their October campaign.

Vice also reached out to Dana Warrior for comments regrading their story. Dana said, “I will not be disloyal to my husband’s memory or speak ill of a man who is not here to defend himself. I can, however, tell you his heart was changed by conversations with his two daughters. The true testament of the man behind the character is his ability to evolve. My husband did just that.”





