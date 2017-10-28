Trailer for the new Roddy Piper film

TMZ have just put out an exclusive, footage from the new “Rowdy” Roddy Piper film: Roddy Piper: In His Own Words.

The film features unseen footage of the wrestling legend himself, who sadly passed away in 2015. “Dig deep inside a forty year career which was spotlighted in the WWE and WCW as well as the big screen, including the lead role in John Carpenter’s cult classic, They Live”.

A percentage of all sales goes to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland – Piper’s adopted home town.

The wife of Roddy Piper, Kitty Toombs said the following in a press release sent out by Nine Legends: “Roddy saw first hand during his decades in Portland, Oregon the groundbreaking, good work being done at the Doernbecher Children Hospital. Throughout the years he loved giving time volunteering as a celebrity during fundraisers but even more so, just stopping by to roam the halls and chat with the children. He shared with his family how those kids were the real heroes and what they gave him was far more than they ever realized.”

Roddy Piper: In His Own Words is available to stream now at www.ninelegendsfilm.com for $7.99.

