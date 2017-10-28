This Day In Wrestling History – October 28th

1959Josh Smith & Tosh Togo defeat Don & Luke Fields, to win the NWA Mid-Southern Tag Team Championship.

1964Chief Little Bear & Mack York defeat The Corsicans (Jean &  Joe), to win the NWA Mid-Southern Tag Team Championship.

1975Killer Karl Kox defeats Dick Murdoch, to win the Tri-State Wrestling North American Heavyweight Championship.

1989 – The inaugural  Halloween Havoc pay-per-view is held in Philadelphia, in front of 7,300 fans.  The event was produced by World Championship Wrestling, under the NWA banner.

Tom Zenk defeats Mike Rotunda.
– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, The Samoan Swat Team (Fatu, The Samoan Savage, & Samu) defeat ‘Dr. Death’ Steve Williams & The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane).
Tommy Rich defeats The Cuban Assassin.
The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin) defeat The Dynamic Dudes (Johnny Ace & Shane Douglas), to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship.
Doom (Butch Reed & Ron Simmons) defeat The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott).
Lex Luger defeats Brian Pillman, to retain the NWA United States Championship.
The Road Warriors (Animal & Hawk) defeat The Skyscrapers (Dan Spivey & Sid Vicious), by disqualification.
– In a Thunderdome Match, Ric Flair & Sting defeat The Great Muta & Terry Funk.  Bruno Sammartino served as special guest referee.

1995Tracy Smothers & Jesse James Armstrong defeat PG-13 (J.C. Ice. & Wolfie D.), to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1995 – On WCW Saturday Night, Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) defeat The American Males (Marcus Bagwell & Scotty Riggs), to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship for the 4th time.

1995 – In a Ladder Match, Mikey Whipwreck defeats The Sandman, to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship (aired on TV on October 31st).  Also, 2 Cold Scorpio & The Sandman defeat The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock), to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship (aired on TV November 7th).

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.6 TV rating) beats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.0 rating).

1998The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray & D-Von) defeat Rob Van Dam & Sabu, to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship for the 4th time.

1999 – On SmackDown, The British Bulldog defeats D’Lo Brown, to win the WWF European Championship.

1999Logan Caine is stripped of the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship, after no-showing a title defense against Vince Kaplack.  Kaplack would face Chris Hero, and would pin Hero to win the vacant title.

2000Gen’ichiro Tenryu defeats Toshiaki Kawada, to win the vacant AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

2001 – In a Title vs Title Match, Keiji Mutoh & Taiyo Kea defeat Osamu Nishimura & Tatsumi Fujinami, to retain the AJPW World Tag Team Championship, AND win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

2005 – In a Fatal 4-Way Match on SmackDown, MNM (Joey Mercury & Johnny Nitro) defeat The Legion of Doom (Heidenreich & Animal), The Mexicools, and Paul Burchill & William Regal, to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

2007 – WWE Cyber Sunday is held in Washington, DC in front of 10,094 fans.  This was WWE’s 4th interactive pay-per-view.  Fans voted on certain aspects of the matches, with the results announced live on the show.  During the event, WWE Divas were shown in Halloween costumes in a contest, where the winner would be selected by the fans.  The winner of the contest was Mickie James.

Dark Match:
Jesse & Festus defeat Deuce ‘n’ Domino.
Cyber Sunday PPV:
Rey Mysterio defeats Finlay, in a fan-voted Stretcher Match.
CM Punk defeats The Miz (fan-voted opponent), to retain the ECW Championship.
Mr. Kennedy defeats Jeff Hardy, in a match between the two losers in the vote for who would face Randy Orton, for the WWE Championship (Shawn Michaels won the vote).
Kane (fan voted opponent) defeats United States Champion MVP, via count-out.  MVP retains the title.
Shawn Michaels (fan-voted opponent) defeats WWE Champion Randy Orton by disqualification;  Orton retains the WWE Championship.
Triple H defeats Umaga, in a fan-voted Street Fight.
Batista defeats The Undertaker, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.  Fans voted for Stone Cold Steve Austin to be the special guest referee

2011 – In the finals of a 15-man tournament, StarBuck defeats Tajiri, to become the inaugural Smash Champion.

2012 – WWE Hell In A Cell is held in Atlanta, in front of 10,000 fans.

Randy Orton defeats Alberto Del Rio (with Ricardo Rodriguez).
Team Rhodes Scholars (Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow) defeat Tag Team Champions Team Hell No (Kane & Daniel Bryan), via disqualification.  Kane & Bryan retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.
Kofi Kingston defeats The Miz, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Antonio Cesaro defeats Justin Gabriel, to retain the United States Championship.
Rey Mysterio & Sin Cara defeat The Prime Time Players (Titus O’Neil & Darren Young).
Big Show defeats Sheamus, to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
– In a Triple Threat Match, Eve Torres defeats Layla & Kaitlyn, to retain the Divas Championship.
– In the lone Hell in a Cell Match of the night, CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) defeats Ryback, to retain the WWE Championship.

2014Angel de Oro defeats Rey Escorpion, to win the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship.

2016Valiente defeats Volador Jr., to win the CMLL Universal Championship tournament.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:  Heartland Wrestling Association founder Les Thatcher (77 years old);  former ROH, CZW, & JAPW Tag Team Champion Dan Maff (44 years old);  3-time ROH Tag Team Champion & 8-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Rocky Romero (35 years old);  3-time JWP Tag Team Champion Mayumi Ozaki (48 years old); former WWE United States Champion & World Tag Team Champion, MVP (44 years old);  and 2004 WWE Diva Search Winner & 2006 TNA Knockout of the Year, Christy Hemme (37 years old).

Today would’ve been the 66th birthday for 2-time Mid-South Louisiana & 2-time Mid-South Mississippi Champion, ‘Iron’ Mike Sharpe.  Today also would’ve been the 52nd birthday for former AJPW All Asia Tag Team Champion Jun Izumida.

