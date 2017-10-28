Enzo says he got his own locker room

WWE’S ENZO AMORE Says He GOT His OWN LOCKER ROOM… SCREW BEING BANNED!!

Enzo Amore ﻿﻿says he could care less about being banned from the WWE locker room … ’cause he’s got his own damn green room.

“Bro, I got my own locker room — literally. That is a fact,” Enzo told TMZ Sports outside Poppy in L.A.

“I don’t talk to nobody. You know why? ‘Cause if you ain’t talkin’ money, what the hell you talkin’ bout?!”

Enzo was playing up his heel character … but there have been real reports of the cruiserweight champ being shunned after inviting questionable guests backstage.

Doesn’t seem like he’s sweatin’ it, though.

“Being a champion, you wake up in the morning and you piss excellence. The only vowel I’m concerned with is ‘I.'”





