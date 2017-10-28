Brutus Beefcake promises to tell all about Hulk Hogan in new biography

It looks like it’s going to get nasty between former friends Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Hulk Hogan!

Beefcake is currently doing his finishing touches on his biography book titled Cuttin and Struttin and tweeted, “Working on my book which is fastly becoming a tell all! Hold onto your bandana Brother it’s about to get real!”

The tweet, also having the hash tag karma, was obviously aimed at Hulk Hogan. The two, who were big friends in the late 80s and 90s, fell apart years ago and let’s just say they do not send Christmas cards to each other nowadays.

“Got the bandanna glued on tight, get a good lawyer, brother,” responded Hogan on Twitter.

The 400-page book will be released in December of this year.





