Triple H to wrestle at 5 live events in the United Kingdom

Triple H is lacing up his wrestling boots one more time and will be appearing at five non-televised live events in the United Kingdom.

The Game announced his participation today in a post on Twitter, writing, “U.K., be ready. I’ll be there. In the middle of the ring.”

Triple H will be at the Glasgow show on November 1, Brighton on November 2, London on November 3, Minehead on November 4, and Cardiff on November 5.

He last wrestled this past Sunday at the live event in Santiago, Chile, defeating Rusev.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)