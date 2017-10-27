Tickets for an Evening with John Cena in Sheffield, England

Platinum Events Ltd are bringing 16-time champion John Cena to the United Kingdom for a one-night only event titled An Evening with John Cena as he will be discussing his life story live on stage.

The event will take place on Monday, December 4 at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, England.

Tickets are priced £39.20, £54.88 and £61.60 including booking fee and available online flydsaarena.co.uk. A very limited number of meet and greet Platinum packages are available priced £306.60. The Platinum package contains early entry to the venue, top price ticket with prime seating position; professional photograph with John Cena, pre-show private meet and greet area; pre-event food, private auction of memorabilia, exclusive event program, limited edition lanyard and pass, and an official poster.

