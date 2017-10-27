Tickets for an Evening with John Cena in Sheffield, England

Oct 27, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Platinum Events Ltd are bringing 16-time champion John Cena to the United Kingdom for a one-night only event titled An Evening with John Cena as he will be discussing his life story live on stage.

The event will take place on Monday, December 4 at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, England.

Tickets are priced £39.20, £54.88 and £61.60 including booking fee and available online flydsaarena.co.uk. A very limited number of meet and greet Platinum packages are available priced £306.60. The Platinum package contains early entry to the venue, top price ticket with prime seating position; professional photograph with John Cena, pre-show private meet and greet area; pre-event food, private auction of memorabilia, exclusive event program, limited edition lanyard and pass, and an official poster.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Allie and Sienna talk Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, BFG, knockouts division, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal