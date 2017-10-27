This Day In Wrestling History – October 27th

1950 – Rito Romero defeats Verne Gagne, to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1961 – Sputnik Monroe defeats Dory Dixon, to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1977 – Ciclón Negro & Dr. X defeat Porkchop Cash & Ray Candy, to win the NWA (Tri-State) United States Tag Team Championship.

1980 – Bill Irwin & Larry Latham defeat Eddie & Tommy Gilbert, to win the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship.

1984 – Chris Adams, Gino Hernandez, & Jake Roberts defeat Kerry Von Erich, Mike Von Erich, & Bobby Fulton), to win the WCCW World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Fulton subbed for Kevin Von Erich.

1987 – Strike Force (Rick Martel & Tito Santana) defeat The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

1990 – NWA Halloween Havoc is held at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, in front of 8,000 fans. This was the final Halloween Havoc promoted by NWA, with future events being promoted exclusively by World Championship Wrestling. Only six of the ten televised matches are on the VHS; the WWE Network also only airs the edited version, rather than the full pay-per-view like they do with other WCW events.

Dark Matches:

– Tim Horner defeats Barry Horowitz.

– Rip Rogers defeats Reno Riggins.

Halloween Havoc PPV:

– Tommy Rich & Ricky Morton defeat The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane).

– The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeat The Renegade Warriors (Chris & Mark Youngblood).

– The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) defeat The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags), to retain the NWA United States Tag Team Championship.

– Terry Taylor defeats Bill Irwin.

– Brad Armstrong defeats J.W. Storm.

– The Master Blasters (Blade & Steel) defeat The Southern Boys (Tracy Smothers & Steve Armstrong).

– The Junkyard Dog defeats Moondog Rex.

– NWA World Tag Team Champions Doom (Ron Simmons & Butch Reed) wrestle Ric Flair & Arn Anderson to a double count-out; Doom retain the titles.

– Stan Hansen defeats Lex Luger, to win the NWA United States Championship.

– Sting defeats Sid Vicious, to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. After Vicious attacked Sting backstage during the match, Barry Windham disguised himself as Sting. Vicious thought he had won the match after pinning Windham, but when Sting came out and revealed the ruse, the match was restarted.

1991 – WCW Halloween Havoc is held in Chattanooga, TN in front of 8,900 fans.

– In a Chamber of Horrors 4-on-4 Match, El Gigante, Sting, Rick Steiner, & Scott Steiner defeat Abdullah the Butcher, The Diamond Studd, Cactus Jack, & Big Van Vader.

– Big Josh & P.N. News defeat Creature 1 & Creature 2.

– Bobby Eaton defeats Terrance Taylor (with Alexandra York).

– Johnny B. Badd (with Teddy Long) defeats Jimmy Garvin (with Michael Hayes).

– A match between WCW World Television Champion Steve Austin, and Dustin Rhodes, ends in a time-limit draw; Austin retains the title.

– Bill Kazmaier defeats Oz.

– Van Hammer defeats Doug Somers.

– ‘Flyin’ Brian Pillman defeats Richard Morton, to become the inaugural WCW Light Heavyweight Championship.

– The Halloween Phantom defeats Tom Zenk. The Phantom was later revealed to be Rick Rude.

– The Enforcers (Arn Anderson & Larry Zbyszko) defeat The Patriots (Todd Champion & Firecracker Chip), to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship. The Patriots were the United States Tag Team Champions, but their titles were not on the line in this match.

– In a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match, Lex Luger (with Harley Race) defeats Ron Simmons (with Dusty Rhodes), to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

1992 – On a taping of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Shawn Michaels defeats The British Bulldog, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship. The match aired on TV November 14th.

1996 – WCW Halloween Havoc is held in Las Vegas in front of 10,000 fans. It was the first of five straight years that Halloween Havoc was held in Las Vegas. The 1996 event featured the WCW debut of Roddy Piper.

Dark Matches:

– Jim Powers defeats Pat Tanaka.

– Psychosis & Juventud Guerrera defeat Damian & Halloween.

Halloween Havoc PPV:

– Dean Malenko defeats Rey Misterio, Jr., to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

– Diamond Dallas Page defeats Eddy Guerrero.

– The Giant defeats Jeff Jarrett by disqualification.

– Syxx defeats Chris Jericho.

– Lex Luger defeats Arn Anderson.

– Steve McMichael & Chris Benoit defeat The Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian).

– The Outsiders (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) defeat Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray), to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

– Hollywood Hogan defeats Randy Savage, to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Roddy Piper came out to the ring after the match to confront Hogan.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (4.3 TV rating) easily beats WWF RAW IS WAR (2.3 rating).

2002 – The Great Muta defeats Genichiro Tenryu, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

2003 – On Monday Night RAW, Chris Jericho defeats Rob Van Dam, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. After the match, ‘Sheriff’ Steve Austin came out and ordered that Jericho’s first rematch would be against Van Dam in a Cage Match. Van Dam defeats Jericho in the rematch, to regain the title.

2007 – Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeats Mushiking Terry, to win the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship. Also, Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura defeat D’Lo Brown & Buchanan to win the GHC Tag Team Championship.

2008 – On Monday Night RAW, CM Punk & Kofi Kingston defeat Legacy (Ted DiBiase, Jr. & Cody Rhodes), to win the World Tag Team Championship.

2012 – The NWA World Heavyweight Championship is vacated by Adam Pearce, after the NWA refused to allow Pearce to defend the title, in the deciding match of his Best-of-Seven Series against Colt Cabana.

2013 – Akebono defeats Suwama, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

2013 – WWE Hell in a Cell is held in Miami, in front of 9,000 fans.

Pre-Show Match:

– Damien Sandow defeats Kofi Kingston.

Hell in a Cell PPV:

– In a Triple Threat Tag Team Match, Cody Rhodes & Goldust defeat The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) and The Shield (Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins), to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– In a Mixed Tag Team Match, Fandango & Summer Rae defeat The Great Khali & Natalya.

– Big E. Langston defeats United States Champion Dean Ambrose by count-out; Ambrose retains the title.

– CM Punk defeats Ryback & Paul Heyman, in a Handicap Hell in a Cell Match.

– Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) defeat The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Antonio Cesaro).

– John Cena defeats Alberto Del Rio, to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

– AJ Lee (with Tamina Snuka) defeats Brie Bella (with Nikki Bella), via submission, to retain the Divas Championship.

– In a Hell in a Cell Match, Randy Orton defeats Daniel Bryan, to win the vacant WWE Championship. Shawn Michaels served as special guest referee.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: NXT’s Bobby Fish (38 years old); former WWF manager Harvey Wippleman (52 years old); WrestleMania VII special timekeeper Marla Maples (54 years old); 3-time Dragon Gate ‘Open the Twin Gate’ champion Eita Kobayashi (26 years old); former WXW Women’s Champion Amy Love (36 years old); High Velocity Wrestling owner Gary ‘Viper’ Benfield (46 years old); and UK indie wrestler Stixx (36 years old).

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)