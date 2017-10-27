The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing WWE TLC

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Dancing with the Bella

*What is happening with Nia Jax

*Jeff Jarrett Update

*Taryn Terrell Gone from Impact

And More!

We reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs Pay Per View featuring the 8 Man TLC Match featuring the Return of The Shield and Kane, AJ Styles against Finn Balor & The Return of Kurt Angle & More!

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown with the follow up the Under Siege attack of RAW, more Fashion Files, Sami Zayn vs Randy Orton & More. We then gave you the NXT Rundown featuring a Womens Battle Royal, The Velveteen Dream attempts to send a message to Aleister Black & More.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

