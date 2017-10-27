The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing WWE TLC

Oct 27, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Dancing with the Bella
*What is happening with Nia Jax
*Jeff Jarrett Update
*Taryn Terrell Gone from Impact

And More!

We reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs Pay Per View featuring the 8 Man TLC Match featuring the Return of The Shield and Kane, AJ Styles against Finn Balor & The Return of Kurt Angle & More!

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown with the follow up the Under Siege attack of RAW, more Fashion Files, Sami Zayn vs Randy Orton & More. We then gave you the NXT Rundown featuring a Womens Battle Royal, The Velveteen Dream attempts to send a message to Aleister Black & More.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack102617.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play
https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: Opinions     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Allie and Sienna talk Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, BFG, knockouts division, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal