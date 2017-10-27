Kurt Angle to travel to the UK for Raw in Manchester

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will be making the trip to the United Kingdom to appear on Monday Night Raw on November 6.

Angle has a very special relationship with the United Kingdom and chose to have his last TNA match in Birmingham when the company was on tour there in 2016.

He last performed in the UK earlier this year when he defeated Alberto El Patron at WCPW True Destiny in February.

The European tour will kick off on November 1. Kurt will only be appearing at the Manchester Raw as of now.

