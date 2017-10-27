Karen Jarrett enlisted WWE’s help to get Jeff into rehab

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that it was Jeff Jarrett’s wife Karen who worked with WWE to get her husband help by sending him to rehab all on the company’s dime. Karen, who is the ex-wife of Kurt Angle, also thanked Brian James, better known as The Road Dogg, for being there for Jeff during this difficult time. As reported earlier, WWE has a program where all past and current performers can check into a WWE-sponsored rehab facility with all expenses paid by the company. It’s interesting to note that WWE and Jarrett did not have the best of relationships, dating back to when Jarrett held WWE “hostage” for a large sum of money in 1999. In October of that year, WWE did not realize that Jarrett’s contract expired the day before he was supposed to lose the Intercontinental title to Chyna at No Mercy. The rumor is that Jarrett demanded $300,000 in order to go out and do the job to Chyna and WWE had to pay up so Jarrett did not leave for WCW with the IC title. The animosity between the two parties was also evident when Vince McMahon bought WCW and on the Raw/Nitro simulcast, he pretty much fired him on air in a backstage segment. “Now as far as the Jeff Jarretts of the world are concerned, you know how Jeff spells his name? That’s J, E, double F? Well you know what, hmm, I would suspect that he’ll spell it in a different way after tonight. That would be capital G double O, double N, double E…gone,” McMahon said at the beginning of the show. Jarrett had nothing to do with the company since his departure in 1999.

