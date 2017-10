Jim Ross: “I believe Cena will be following Rock to the big screen”



“I believe Cena will be following Rock to the big screen in the big time, and Steve Austin has his thing on CMT with the ‘Broken Skull Challenge,’ John Cena is on the Today Show from time to time as well.”

source: The Herd with Colin Cowherd

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)