AJ Lee on Punk’s UFC debut: “He was pretty psyched about that”

“Oh my gosh, it was a mix… so many emotions all at once, such a cornucopia of emotions. I am someone who believes in going for what your dream is. I was a homeless kid in New Jersey and I was a multiple-time champion on TV. And people would have laughed at me when I was a kid if I said that was my dream, so for (Punk) to want to do something, so bold, I supported him 100%. But I really like his face, so yes. But I was just so proud of him for doing it. Even the months leading up (to the fight), knowing that there’s this person out there in the world and (his) only thought is hurting your husband. That is what their game plan is for months and that’s their job and I respect the sport so much, and I think they do a wonderful job, but it’s a little weird. I don’t think it hurt that for one night of working, he made a million dollars. He was pretty psyched about that, so he came backstage with the most giant smile on his face. And he was incredibly sweating and I just threw myself on him. I was like, ‘I’m so frickin’ proud of you!’ His speech was just so moving and I try to not get emotional in front of people, so we just went to our little corner and it was just so cool and I’m so proud of him.”

Source: notsam





