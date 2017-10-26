WrestleMania 34 ticket prices and seat chart

There will be 13 different ticket prices for WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with the cheapest going for $35 and the most expensive once again at $2,000.

Judging from the stadium configuration, there will be areas of the Superdome which will be blocked and unlike the last WrestleMania, seats behind the stage will not be utilized.

Prices are $35, $50, $75, $100, $150, $175, $200, $250, $350, $450, $850, $1,000, and $2000. All prices do not include other taxes and fees.

The seat map follows the traditional stadium layout with a long entrance ramp and a large stage across the south side of the Superdome.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster.com on November 17 at 11AM EST.

You can see the seat map below.





