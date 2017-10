Source: WWE is planning something big for the 25th Anniversary of Raw

According to PWInsider, WWE is planning something big for the 25th Anniversary of Monday Night RAW in January next year. That reported January 15, 2018 episode of Monday Night RAW may take place from Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center. WWE also has plans to make a 25th Anniversary DVD about Monday Night RAW.

