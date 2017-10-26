Notes from WWE’s 3rd quarter conference call: WWE Network, TV deals, Female success

WWE released its third quarter financial results earlier today. Here are notes from today’s conference call.

– WWE quarterly earnings calls starts off with Vince McMahon noting record OIBDA of $40 million for Q3

– Vince’s “things of that nature” count off to good start

– McMahon notes the recent signings of Shadia Bseiso and Kavita Devi – however, he couldn’t remember their names

– They are going over their major TV deals that expire in 2019 with NBC Universal (U.S.), Sky (U.K.) and TEN Sports (India)

– They are expecting to announce new U.S. deal between May-Sept 2018

– George Barrios wouldn’t answer question regarding whether or not they are currently in an exclusive negotiating period with NBC

– Barrios: “Raw and Smackdown have have proven to be pretty powerful when it comes to engagement”

– Barrios suggests that the WWE Network could be moving to a tiered system for subscribers

– 35% of the WWE roster is now female

(thanks to Live Audio Wrestling for the tidbits)

