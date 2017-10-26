Lana praises Nikki Bella

“Nikki has helped me so, so, so much. There have been times in my wrestling journey – and you’re going to see this on the show – when I’ve gotten discouraged because the success doesn’t come overnight. It’s a lot of getting in there and failing. She was really the person that kept on encouraging me not to give up, to be resilient, to be brave and to have courage… At times, I would think maybe I shouldn’t continue to pursue my dream of competing in that ring, but she kept on telling me not to give up and keep on training. I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for Nikki Bella.”

source: eonline.com





(Visited 40 times, 40 visits today)