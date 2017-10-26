Kevin Owens talks about when he gained confidence in NXT

“Christian kind of told me, ‘Look, you’ve just got to be you’ and that resonated with me. And then, over time, I got to know Dusty Rhodes better. And Dusty and I got closer and closer and Dusty echoed the same thing, so that definitely went a long way in me getting the confidence to just be me. And it’s exactly like (Christian) said, if you go too far, they’ll pull you back, but you don’t want to (not go far enough). Yeah, exactly. You don’t want to be too hesitant and not give everything you could give. Then, you might be holding back something that they could love. I only got to work with Dusty for 10 months from the time I got to the Performance Center and then till the time I got called up on the road. And about a month later, he passed away. But, man, the time I had with Dusty is invaluable and I’m so thankful for it. I was fortunate to learn from a lot of people throughout my career, but nobody made as much of an impact in such a short time on me as Dusty did.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness





