Jerry Lawler comments on Kurt Angle’s return to the ring

“Kurt and I talked at-length about that, how much he wanted to still wrestle with WWE. He was happy with the contract and happy to be back with the WWE, but he was not crazy about the fact, I guess they had already told him that they didn’t think they wanted him to do things like get in the ring and wrestle. I know he was lobbying for that (to wrestle) and I know he really wanted to do that. I’m happy for Kurt.”

source: Dinner with the King





