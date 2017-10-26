Chris Jericho talks wrestling and tries some spicy wings on Hot Ones

Chris Jericho appeared on this week’s episode of Hot Ones on First We Feast’s YouTube channel, as he tried the “wings of death” with host Sean Evans.

“I am the worst hot food guy ever,” Jericho said, questioning his agent’s idea of putting him on the show.

The former WWE champion talked about a variety of subjects while testing out the chicken wings, including who were the top trash-talkers in WWE, pop-culture figures that would make a good heel in WWE, rivalries in WWE, wrestling in Japan and more.

You can check out the entertaining 20-minute show below.





