WWE SmackDown Match Changed, Daniel Bryan – Shane McMahon Tension, Sin Cara

– There was tension between SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon on last night’s show as Bryan was not happy with Shane leading the invasion of Monday’s RAW, especially without informing him and talking it over. Above and below are segments with the blue brand bosses from tonight’s episode.

– WWE previously announced an eight-man match for this week’s SmackDown with The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos facing Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Rusev and Aiden English. That match never happened but Gable and Benjamin did defeat The New Day while The Usos were on commentary. Rusev and English did not appear on this week’s show. There’s still no word yet on when Gable and Benjamin will get their title shot from The Usos.

– Sin Cara picked up another non-title win over WWE United States Baron Corbin on this week’s SmackDown, as seen in the video below. Last week’s show had Cara winning by count out and last night he won by disqualification. No word yet on if Cara will be granted a title shot on an upcoming episode of SmackDown but Corbin is confirmed to face WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title match at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view.

