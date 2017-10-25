Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s Anniversary, SmackDown Top 10, Dolph Ziggler

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee:

– Dolph Ziggler will make another appearance on FOX Business show Kennedy Nation tonight, which replays. Ziggler also noted on Twitter that he’s headed to Atlanta on Thursday for the premiere of ESPN’s “30 For 30” special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Charlotte Flair and others are expected to attend as well.

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary today. Below is a video from WWE and a tweet from Stephanie on the big day:

#HappyAnniversary to the man of my dreams, the father of my children, and my best friend. Now, about that twerking…😜😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/D2zo4bGabF — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 25, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)