Source: Nia Jax was scheduled to job at TLC

Sports Illustrated is reporting that the reason Nia Jax vanished from WWE television is because she did not like the idea of losing clean to Sasha Banks at TLC when the plan was revealed to her.

Her walk-out was downplayed by WWE and one of her best friends, Alexa Bliss, who said that Jax needed a break from the rigorous WWE schedule and that she would be back sooner rather than later.

Sports Illustrated also adds that before Jax actually decided not to show up for work, she called her cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and he advised her that if she is unhappy, she should just walk away.

Her planned match against Sasha Banks was changed to Banks vs Alicia Fox, a match which Sasha won. The next night on Raw, Fox won a match that made her captain of Team Raw for the Survivor Series.

(Visited 34 times, 36 visits today)