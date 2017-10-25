Goldust: “I was the definite edge of the spear into The Attitude Era”

“I would like to think that too. Everybody else thinks that it was DX and all those other groups and things. If anything, I was the definite edge of the spear into The Attitude Era, I believe, so it was way before its time, the stuff I was doing, and it kind of set the tone for what was to come. I had just gotten released from WCW, so it’s like I’m sitting at home and Vince (McMahon) calls and he presents this idea, and then, Bruce Prichard on the phone, he presents this idea. He kept saying, ‘This is an androgynous character’ and I’m just agreeing with him, but I have no idea what the hell that means, so I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure. I’ll give this a try’ because I really wanted to try to do something on my own other than the Dustin Rhodes name, try to accomplish something that is fresh and new and then go from there and see if I could do that. Opened up the dictionary and looked to see what ‘androgynous’ was and I just shook my head. I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t back out now – let’s go and just give it my all.'”

source: E&C podcast

