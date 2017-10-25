Former WWE superstar: “I celebrated my 30th birthday 5 days later and I remember wanting to die”

Celeste Bonin, the artist formerly known as Kaityln in the WWE, posted a lengthy Instagram post revealing that it has been a year since she checked herself into a hospital for a medical drug detox.

Accompanied by a photo she took on that day she flew into LA where she wrote she was happy, Bonin admitted that she was anything but happy at the time. “Over the past few years I was in a terrible marriage, an addict and not true to myself. It took me so long to admit I had a problem… and then to admit how serious the problem was. I used to pretend to be and to live a certain way for social media. It’s everyone’s hi-light reel,” she wrote.

The former WWE Divas champion wrote that she started abusing alcohol to deal with the chemical imbalances, panic attacks, sadness and depression she was experiencing.

“I’m fortunate enough to have pulled myself out of it all and was able rebuild my life …but I can seriously empathize with anyone who is, has been, or has a tendency to be an addict,” she wrote.

Bonin closed her message by saying that people who are addicted shouldn’t be too proud to ask for help and it’s all about self awareness and humility.





