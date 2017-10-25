Finn Balor comments on his long journey to WWE

Oct 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I feel like, in this society we really never get an opportunity to sit back and take stock into what we have achieved. For 16 years, I was running at 100 miles per hour by being all over Europe, Japan, coming to NXT, and not even taking a breath by going to the main roster, beating Roman Reigns on my first night and won the title two weeks later against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam on my first pay per view. It was such a whirlwind, I never had the opportunity to sit back and say to myself that I am really doing it.”

Source: In This Corner

