Final Spot Set for the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” Fatal 4 Way (Photo), Updated Card
Nikki Cross won a Battle Royal on tonight’s WWE NXT episode to earn the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at “Takeover: WarGames” during WWE Survivor Series weekend in Houston.
The match will be Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Kairi Sane. The competitors joined NXT General Manager William Regal in the ring for a photo-op after the Battle Royal, as seen below:
Are you ready, Houston? It'll be @NikkiCrossWWE vs. @WWEEmberMoon vs. @KairiSaneWWE vs. @WWEPeytonRoyce for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/idDBpnRJ4y
Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston:
WarGames
Three teams to be announced
NXT Title Match
Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre
Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women’s Title
Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross
Ab Contest
Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano
